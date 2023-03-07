Popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has captured the hearts of countless fans with her endearing demeanor and faultless acting abilities. She recently admitted that she enjoys cheese dosa, a beloved South Indian dish that is famous throughout. Because of this, the next time you want a quick and delectable breakfast or snack, try creating and eating a cheese dosa while tasting South Indian cuisine.

Ingredients:

1 cup dosa batter

1/2 cup grated cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

2-3 finely chopped green chiles 1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

Salt: as desired

Oil: used to prepare dosa

Instructions:

Mix the salt and dosa batter together in a bowl. Water can be added if necessary to make the batter pourable.

Heat A ladleful of the batter should be placed in the pan’s center after it has been heated.

A thin dosa can be made by spreading the batter in a circular motion. Let the dosa cook for a minute or two after adding some oil to the edges.

Dosas should be flipped over and cooked for an additional minute once they have turned golden brown.

On top of the dosa, sprinkle chopped green chilies, onions, and coriander leaves.

Top the dosa with shredded cheese and wait one or two minutes for it to melt.

Folding the dosa in half and removing it from the pan when the cheese has melted.

Serve immediately with hot sambar or coconut chutney.

Tips:

The dosa will not stick to a non-stick pan. To minimize the dosa’s tendency to adhere to the pan.

To increase the dosa’s nutritional value, you can add additional vegetables such as tomatoes, mushrooms, or capsicum.

If you don’t have access to dosa batter, you may create your own at home by soaking rice and urad dal in water for a few hours, making a smooth paste out of it, then fermenting it for the night.

Source: pinkvilla