My daughter loves the Dal that I make: Nishigandha Wad

Actress Nishigandha Wad who plays the role of Heena Rahat Akhtar in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is a foodie to the core. She talks about the kind of delicacies she likes to cook.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nishigandha talks about her food choices.

Read on.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Paneer, Paneer and Paneer

What would your last meal on Earth be?

How would I know that I am going to eat my last meal?

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I don’t have to cook by the grace of God. I have two in-house cooks at home. Otherwise, I can make all stuff.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Though I love fried, I have to eat baked.

Soup or salad?

Both.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

None, my father being in the Army and mother being a teacher, and me being a mother, I have put to practice to eat all vegetables.

Your erotica food?

Paneer only. Maybe I must have died last life calling out for Paneer (laughs).

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I don’t think anything like that.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Sudha Murthy, if given a choice, I would love to keep her happy at home.

Midnight snack?

I do binge eat. But I need to control myself. I eat whatever I get my hands upon.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My daughter loves the Dal that I make. A simple dish, but flavoured with my love.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I got an ego massage when we were having food in a five-star hotel. My daughter complimented me that my dal is better.