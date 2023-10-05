Lifestyle | Food

My favourite cheat food at the moment is Momos from Dilli Haat: Simple Kaul

Simple Kaul who was last seen in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, talks about her food secrets. She answers our questions for our segment at IWMBuzz.com. on Food. Enjoy this read.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Oct,2023 13:08:56
Simple Kaul is known for her performances in TV shows Kutumb, Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yam Hain Hum, Ziddi Dil Maane Na etc. She is a foodie to the core and we have Simple here talking about her likes when it comes to food and also about how well she cooks them.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Right now, it’s Momos from Dilli Haat. And Jalebi is an all-time favourite.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

OMG! I never thought about the last meal ever. Well, the last meal will depend on what I can digest at that age. LOL.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? 

I have a house help. I have taught her how to make general food with my recipes. My dal is loved by all. It’s a simple dal cooked with a lot of lassan in ghee ka tadka. Everyone on my last show used to love the dal I used to get from home. Eventually, I started getting more dal for everyone.

Veg or Non Veg? 

I am a vegetarian. My favourite dishes are Vietnamese Pho, Indian Dal Chawal, and Rajma Chawal, which are comfort foods.

Baked or fried?

Both, and we all love fried food anyway. Don’t we?

Soup or salad?

Salad.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I don’t like karela and tinday, not even bhindi.

Your erotica food?

I think chocolates and wine are erotica.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

The weirdest dish I can’t remember because I’m a vegetarian. Most of the weirdest dishes will be found in non-veg cuisine.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I will take the celebrity to my restaurant, serve him or her good food, and become a good host. I haven’t thought about which celebrity in particular.

What is your favourite Midnight snack?

Midnight snack indulgence is Ice Cream, Chips, Namkeen, but if I’m dieting and being careful, then maybe a few peanuts or almonds or just a fruit.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family loves the way I make Lauki in Kashmiri style, which is called “AL” in Kashmiri, or Lauki sautéed in ghee. They also enjoy Noodles and Poha.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

The best compliment I have received is for the Dal I make.

