ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

Pizza is my all-time favourite cheat food: Manav Soneji

Manav Soneji who was last seen in Anandibaa aur Emily and will be seen in the upcoming Amazon miniTV series, School Friends, talks about his food secrets. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jun,2023 11:48:13
Pizza is my all-time favourite cheat food: Manav Soneji

Manav Soneji who has featured in TV shows Anandibaa Aur Emily, Kaatelal & Sons, Mere Sai, Akbar, Tedi Medhi Family, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, will be seen in Amazon miniTV series School Friends. Manav who is a foodie to the core takes this opportunity to talk to us at IWMBuzz.com on his passion for food.

Read here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pizza is love, an all-time favourite. If I have to choose between a restaurant or street food, will go for street food, something spicy.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Anything made by my mom

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

No, I don’t cook. I just eat, as I am a foodie. The reason is my mom. She makes delicious food and obviously “Maa ke hath ka khana”

Veg or Non Veg?

Pure Veg as I am a Gujarati Vaishnav.

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I don’t hate any such because I feel every vegetable has its benefits but karela, is one veggie I don’t like.

Your erotica food?

Spicy, Cheesy, Jalapeno, Garlic, Onion

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

That was Dhokla Sandwich, the only dish I would say not to have!!!

Midnight snack?

Peanuts, salad, ice cream, chocolates and many more.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I don’t know how to cook but definitely will try someday something for my family.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai
I am happy to be playing the main villain in 1920: Horrors of the Heart: Randheer Rai
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
Latest Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences’ plea; show a SaiRat union
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences’ plea; show a SaiRat union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes a promise from Abhinav
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant plans to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant plans to kill Rishi
An Endearing Rom-Com – ‘Ishq Next Door’, To Stream For Free From 3rd July On JioCinema, Trailer Out Now
An Endearing Rom-Com – ‘Ishq Next Door’, To Stream For Free From 3rd July On JioCinema, Trailer Out Now
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets teary-eyed at Shah family farewell party
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Read Latest News