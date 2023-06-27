Pizza is my all-time favourite cheat food: Manav Soneji

Manav Soneji who has featured in TV shows Anandibaa Aur Emily, Kaatelal & Sons, Mere Sai, Akbar, Tedi Medhi Family, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, will be seen in Amazon miniTV series School Friends. Manav who is a foodie to the core takes this opportunity to talk to us at IWMBuzz.com on his passion for food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pizza is love, an all-time favourite. If I have to choose between a restaurant or street food, will go for street food, something spicy.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Anything made by my mom

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

No, I don’t cook. I just eat, as I am a foodie. The reason is my mom. She makes delicious food and obviously “Maa ke hath ka khana”

Veg or Non Veg?

Pure Veg as I am a Gujarati Vaishnav.

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I don’t hate any such because I feel every vegetable has its benefits but karela, is one veggie I don’t like.

Your erotica food?

Spicy, Cheesy, Jalapeno, Garlic, Onion

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

That was Dhokla Sandwich, the only dish I would say not to have!!!

Midnight snack?

Peanuts, salad, ice cream, chocolates and many more.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I don’t know how to cook but definitely will try someday something for my family.