Prajakta Koli, the YouTube sensation, has captured the globe with her approachable material and kind personality. Prajakta has 5 million Instagram followers and over 6 million YouTube subscribers, making her popular among millennials. Prajakta has been creating material that resonates with her audience for the last eight years, making her one of India’s most famous YouTubers. Recently, she shared a picture of sunny-side-up eggs for breakfast, have a look

Check out Sunny Side Up Recipe –

Ingredients –

1 tablespoon Oil, 2 large eggs, 1/4th teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and salt as per requirement.

Procedure –

In an 8-inch nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-low heat. Gently crack the eggs into the pan. There should be no hissing, and the eggs should be flat and still. Reduce the heat if you hear sizzling or the whites flutter or bubble. Cook for 3 minutes or until the whites are mostly set, but some are still runny near the yolks. Tilt the pan toward you so that oil accumulates on the bottom edge; put a spoon in the oil and gently press the uncooked spots of white until they’re set.

If you baste the yolks, they will cloud over like cataracts. Season with pepper and salt to taste. Remove the eggs from the pan, leaving the excess oil in the pan. Your sunny-side-up eggs are ready, serve them with fresh brown bread and have them for breakfast.

