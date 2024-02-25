What’s Inside Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Lunch Date?

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin baby girls and have been enjoying parenthood since then. The couple share a strong bond, both on and off-screen. The charismatic Rubina and Abhinav are known for their roles in the television show and support each other in every way. And it seems today the lovebirds took some time off and are enjoying a lunch date. So, let’s find out what they are eating today.

Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Lunch Date

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina dropped a series of photos sharing glimpses from her lunch date and what they are enjoying. The couple is enjoying an Italian dish today, and if you wonder if it is Pasta, then you are right. The actress in the photo shows a clear glimpse of the white sauce pasta plate that looks cheese and yummy. Not just that, the couple had some fresh juices to cope with the scorching heat.

For the cozy lunch date, Rubina wore an orange and white digitally printed outfit that looked gorgeous. She styled her look with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle. On the other hand, Abhinav wore a comfy black shirt with white shorts. In contrast, the restaurant’s ambiance was all cozy and aesthetic, creating a mesmerizing view.

