Aglio Olio is my cheat food: Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla, the young diva, who is known for playing the female protagonist Savi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Samridhii revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

I love spicy food in general but spaghetti especially Aglio Olio is my favourite.

Favourite exercise?

I love yoga, it truly connects mind and body. It keeps my stress in control.

Fruits or juices?

Both, whatever is fresh and available

Stairs or lift?

Stairs, I take a flight of stairs every now and then to incorporate a bit of exercise.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

My routine would be waking up and thanking god for another day while having the sunlight shine on my face. Later, I make some black coffee, do yoga, and spend time with my sister.

Walking or Jogging

Jogging and then walking once I start panting

Yoga or weights

I haven’t done weights much but weight training is on my mind and soon you’ll see me do it.

Your favourite lockdown exercise

My favourite lockdown exercise was jhaado pocha! Having no house help made working out easy

Your take on health suppliments

Health supplements are important, I take some myself like vitamins C, D, magnesium, and omega 3

Best way to burn calories

I think it’s to watch what you eat plus a big personal takeaway and a lazy tip is please chew your food! It’ll help you digest faster and speed up the process.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Don’t stay seated in one spot for long. Take a walk for at least an hour or stretch your body, in the day and use of phones we all are going to soon develop a tech neck so please give yourself a break and stretch your neck.