Bhumi Pednekar Shares About Her Recovery Journey From Dengue Says, ‘I Was A Mess’

Bhumi Pednekar needs no introduction. The actress is known for her top-notch performances in films and OTT shows. She was last seen in the film Thank You For Coming alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Khusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh. In addition, Bhumi’s social media presence keeps her in talks. Now, the diva shares her journey to recovery after facing dengue.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar dropped a video of herself practicing different exercises and workouts. She did everything from weight lifting to squads to return to her perfect fit figure. Her dedication and hard work is incredible. What caught our attention was her never giving up attitude. And that’s what is more important in today’s challenging world.

However, in the short paragraph, Bhumi shared her recovery journey as she couldn’t walk past dengue, and she also faced a rib and knee injury, all these took her more than 3 months, but she is working hard for it. “Post dengue, I couldn’t even walk a Km.

Add to this a rib and knee injury along with massive muscle loss.

I was a Mess!!!

It’s taken me 3 months to actually get back.

Slow and steady.”

Did you like Bhumi Pednekar’s recovery journey? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.