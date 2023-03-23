Young and talented Rishi Saxena, who entertained fans in TV show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, currently joined the cast of Saavi Ki Savaari. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Rishi revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

Pizza and sandwich.

Favourite exercise?

Deadlift

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Both

Your best morning routine will comprise of

Breathing exercises and a session of the gym.

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Jogging

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

I think suppliments should be taken as suppliments, not as a replacement for food.

Best way to burn calories

To lift weights

One tip for everyday fitness?

It doesn’t matter what you do but doing something is very important. Keeping your day active and putting a little strain on your body.