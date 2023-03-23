Young and talented Rishi Saxena, who entertained fans in TV show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, currently joined the cast of Saavi Ki Savaari. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Rishi revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more
What is your cheat food?
Pizza and sandwich.
Favourite exercise?
Deadlift
Fruits or juices?
Fruits
Stairs or lift?
Both
Your best morning routine will comprise of
Breathing exercises and a session of the gym.
Yoga Or Weights
Weights
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Jogging
Walking or Jogging
Jogging
Your take on health suppliments
I think suppliments should be taken as suppliments, not as a replacement for food.
Best way to burn calories
To lift weights
One tip for everyday fitness?
It doesn’t matter what you do but doing something is very important. Keeping your day active and putting a little strain on your body.