Do weights followed by a little cardio to burn fats: Amit Varma

Actor Amit Varma who is known for his prolific acting display in films and TV is a fitness freak to the core. He is disciplined and has strived hard to maintain a good physique and health over time. Amit who has featured in films like Singham Returns, Veer Murabji etc, talks about his fitness secrets and his favourite exercises.

Cheat Food:

Homemade Parathas, Rajma, Butter Chicken and Shwarama

Favourite Exercise:

Pull-ups

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To look great from the outside and feel healthy and happy within

Fruit or juices:

Fruits

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Meditation for one hour followed by coffee and working out

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Burpees

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Very beneficial if you take the required ones under proper guidance and knowledge.

Best way to burn calories:

To burn calories, do cardio but to burn fat, do weights followed by a little cardio.

Your take on six-pack abs:

They look great and are a great sign of discipline, consistency and determination but they are not good if made taking the wrong stuff or crash dieting.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

Being the best version of myself each day

One tip for everyday fitness:

Stay consistent in your food and workout out and you will see miracles in your body .. don’t do shortcuts, be consistent in your lifestyle.