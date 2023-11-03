Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Do weights followed by a little cardio to burn fats: Amit Varma

Amit Varma the talented actor is a fitness freak. For our segment at IWMBuzz.com, Amit Varma gets into specific details related to his workout and regimented lifestyle.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Nov,2023 12:46:33
Do weights followed by a little cardio to burn fats: Amit Varma 866589

Actor Amit Varma who is known for his prolific acting display in films and TV is a fitness freak to the core. He is disciplined and has strived hard to maintain a good physique and health over time. Amit who has featured in films like Singham Returns, Veer Murabji etc, talks about his fitness secrets and his favourite exercises.

Read this IWMBuzz.com segment on Fitness here.

Cheat Food:

Homemade Parathas, Rajma, Butter Chicken and Shwarama

Favourite Exercise:

Pull-ups

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To look great from the outside and feel healthy and happy within

Fruit or juices:

Fruits

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Meditation for one hour followed by coffee and working out

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Burpees

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Very beneficial if you take the required ones under proper guidance and knowledge.

Best way to burn calories:

To burn calories, do cardio but to burn fat, do weights followed by a little cardio.

Your take on six-pack abs:

They look great and are a great sign of discipline, consistency and determination but they are not good if made taking the wrong stuff or crash dieting.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

Being the best version of myself each day

One tip for everyday fitness:

Stay consistent in your food and workout out and you will see miracles in your body .. don’t do shortcuts, be consistent in your lifestyle.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I feel Vishal Aditya Singh is an underrated actor: Chand Jalne Laga actress Kanika Mann 866766
I feel Vishal Aditya Singh is an underrated actor: Chand Jalne Laga actress Kanika Mann
Exclusive: Aakanksha Pal joins Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha in Mukta Dhond's Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye 866696
Exclusive: Aakanksha Pal joins Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha in Mukta Dhond’s Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
It is a dream come true in the real sense to make my film debut with Pyaar Hai Toh Hai: Paanie Kashyap 866590
It is a dream come true in the real sense to make my film debut with Pyaar Hai Toh Hai: Paanie Kashyap
We are moving towards the love story of Kunal and Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says Producer Rajan Shahi 866592
We are moving towards the love story of Kunal and Vandana in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says Producer Rajan Shahi
I have taken a lot of inspiration from life to play Kabeer in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai: Himanshu Soni 866386
I have taken a lot of inspiration from life to play Kabeer in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai: Himanshu Soni
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films' Sony LIV series 866133
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri to join Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in Sobo Films’ Sony LIV series

Latest Stories

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek 866818
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans! 866669
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans!
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive 866870
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai 866865
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged 866845
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged
Exclusive: Grusha Kapoor in Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler 866851
Exclusive: Grusha Kapoor in Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler
Read Latest News