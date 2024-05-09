Fitness Freaks: Alaya F and Nia Sharma’s Workout Video Will Motivate You to Hit the Gym ASAP!

Alaya F and Nia Sharma are popular actresses in the profession. Both divas put fitness first in their daily regimens. The divas are known for their rigorous gym regimen, which includes Pilates and weight training. The actresses are yoga devotees who employ yoga asanas and aerobic exercises to build strength and flexibility. To maintain their toned bodies and overall well-being, the divas eat a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly. Their most recent workout videos are proof.

Alaya F and Nia Sharma’s Workout Video Appearance-

Alaya F

The actress flaunts her toned physique in a black strappy, sleeveless, deep square neckline bralette paired with printed shorts. She rounds off her look with a middle-parted low ponytail hairstyle paired with white shoes and socks. In the video, the actress performs sumo squats with a green and black kettlebell on the yoga mat. Her workout trainer, Anushka Anandani, boosts her endorphins as she hasn’t worked for the last three weeks.

Nia Sharma

The actress looked stylish in a red-printed round, mega-sleeve crop T-shirt paired with black and red shorts. In the video, she performs a handstand for 10 seconds. In the second video, the actress does a backflip with the help of the trainer. In the third video, she shows her stunning front flip and flaunts her big smile.

Workout Benefits-

Regular exercise provides various physical and mental health benefits. It strengthens the heart and improves circulation, lowering the risk of heart attack and assisting with weight management by burning calories and improving metabolism. Regular exercise can benefit your physical and emotional health, leading to a happier, healthier lifestyle.

