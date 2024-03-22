Get Inspired: Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma’s Latest Workout Appearance Will Push You To Hit The Gym Right Now!

Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma continue to wow us with their fitness regimens. They are well-known for their commitment to fitness, and their training regimens frequently motivate people to live a better lifestyle. While their workout routines may differ, they usually include cardio, weight training, yoga, and functional workouts to keep in shape and preserve their toned bodies. Speaking of which, the two have recently got us all sizzling with their workout glimpse on social media.

Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma’s Workout Appearance-

Surbhi Jyoti

The telly actress shared a selfie picture of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a black strappy, U-neckline bralette, dark grey sleeveless, U-neckline, straight top and paired with matching high-waisted ankle-length tight pants. She fashioned her hair in a puffed high ponytail hairstyle. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. She posted her outfit with black and white shoes. In the picture, she captured a selfie picture of herself while hiding her face.

Nia Sharma

The actress appeared in an all-black crop top and track pants. She wore a plain black round neckline and a full-sleeved crop top paired with black and white track pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle. The diva opted for a no-makeup look. In the video, she opted for jogging, aerial spin, neck up and down, shoulder rotation, leg high raise while holding a pole, cobra pose, and also performed a backflip in the slow movement. She also performed awesome front flips. She is having fun with Rithvik Dhanjani. They also performed front and backflips in slow motion.

Did you like Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma’s workout appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.