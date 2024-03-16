Get Ready To Sweat: Rakul Preet Singh’s Intense Workout Will Ignite Your Fitness Journey!

Rakul Preet Singh is a huge source of motivation for fitness enthusiasts. In South and Bollywood, the actress is considered one of the fittest. The actress has demonstrated her flexibility by performing in difficult yoga positions. Rakul Preet Singh works out every day, demonstrating her commitment to health. Her incredible abs and toned figure are proof of that. Today, the diva showed her intense workout session video on Instagram. Take a look below.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Latest Workout Appearance-

The first Instagram video shows Rakul in a yellow and black strappy, sleeveless bralette paired with navy blue high-waisted pants and a black midriff belt. She is seen performing various weightlifting exercises, including deadlifts, lateral pull-downs, and barbell T-bar rows. While her effort is admirable, her flawless gym OOTD set fitness fashion ambitions.

In the next video, she appeared in a blue and white strappy, U-neckline, sleeveless bralette paired with black high-rise pants. Rakul uploaded a video of herself performing leg presses like a pro. In the video, she is completing a leg press with a massive 100 kg weight. We could also hear her trainer encouraging her to do 10 reps.

What is your reaction to Rakul's intense workout video?