Actor Mudasir Rashid Bhat who has been a part of MTV’s celebrity Bix Cricket League, The Perfect Girl and Crackdown on Voot is a fitness freak who indulges in giving himself rigorous fitness workouts.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mudasir talks about his fitness choices.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Rajma Chawal, Chole Bhature

Favourite Exercise:

Cardio in general and also in the form of playing cricket.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

Keeping the body active and mind positive and stress-free.

Fruit or juices:

Both

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Waking up early for prayer and then having lemon water while reading a book. This is followed by workout and my day starts.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Eating healthy, skipping, cardio.

Yoga Or Weights:

Body weights

Walking or Jogging:

Both

Your take on health supplements:

No, only natural supplements at times.

Best way to burn calories:

Playing cricket, as in getting involved in some sport of your choice. That really helps.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It’s not important. Being fit is what is more necessary and abs can just be a bonus.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I want to maintain my lean physique. I work hard for that. That has always been my goal, to be consistent and maintain my weight and body. And make winning your habit.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Be consistent, eat right and make fitness your lifestyle so that you always feel positive and confident about yourself.