Actor Mudasir Rashid Bhat who has been a part of MTV’s celebrity Bix Cricket League, The Perfect Girl and Crackdown on Voot is a fitness freak who indulges in giving himself rigorous fitness workouts.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mudasir talks about his fitness choices.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Rajma Chawal, Chole Bhature
Favourite Exercise:
Cardio in general and also in the form of playing cricket.
The purpose of exercise for you is:
Keeping the body active and mind positive and stress-free.
Fruit or juices:
Both
Stairs or lift:
Stairs
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Waking up early for prayer and then having lemon water while reading a book. This is followed by workout and my day starts.
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
Eating healthy, skipping, cardio.
Yoga Or Weights:
Body weights
Walking or Jogging:
Both
Your take on health supplements:
No, only natural supplements at times.
Best way to burn calories:
Playing cricket, as in getting involved in some sport of your choice. That really helps.
Your take on six-pack abs:
It’s not important. Being fit is what is more necessary and abs can just be a bonus.
Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:
I want to maintain my lean physique. I work hard for that. That has always been my goal, to be consistent and maintain my weight and body. And make winning your habit.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Be consistent, eat right and make fitness your lifestyle so that you always feel positive and confident about yourself.