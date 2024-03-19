Gym Buddies: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Team Up for Intense Workout, Leaves Fans Impressed!

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are well-known for their fitness-focused approaches. Their gym appearances routinely inspire and excite her fans. Their public appearances and social media presence show their dedication to regular exercise, healthy eating, and overall well-being. The actress’s fitness quest inspires their fans to put their health and well-being first. On Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself working out with Janhvi Kapoor today. Please look at these-

Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Workout Appearance-

Taking to Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story, the diva appeared in a black and grey strappy, sleeveless U-neckline bralette paired with neon green shorts. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, low ponytail hairstyle. Her gym buddy Janhvi Kapoor donned an all-black strappy, U-neckline, sleeveless crop top and paired with black shorts. She fashioned her hair in a messy high bun hairstyle with gold hair clutcher. In the photos, they exercise Pilates for their core while standing on a Pilates chair. Namrata Purohit (trainer) is seen directing them. Both are doing intense workouts.

She captioned her Instagram story, “No excuses ❌ No abuses 🤪✅, Killing us 🔪 .”

Did you like seeing the two divas perform Pilates? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.