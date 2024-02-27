Here’s How Shilpa Shetty Makes Fitness Routine Fun

The queen of fitness, Shilpa Shetty, exemplifies a passion for fitness with her holistic approach to health. She consistently shares her workout routines on social media to inspire and emphasise yoga for strength and flexibility. She also advocates mindful eating, endorsing a balanced lifestyle. You must be wondering whether she gets bored or not while working out. Well, the answer we have found. Read below.

For Monday Motivation, Shilpa dropped a video of herself with the coach, showcasing her dedicated workout and yoga. And to cheer up her followers, she wrote, “Sab taal-mel ka khel! As long as you keep moving, you will stay motivated. What are you doing to stay motivated this leap day? Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.”

In the video, Shilpa Shetty performs yoga, which is usual. Still, the interesting thing is the actress makes this session fun by playing some music in the background and exercising with the beat like a dance, which makes this more fun and exciting. Well, there can be no better way to ensure health and fun at the same time. Undoubtedly, this is what keeps Shilpa Shetty motivated and continues with her workout routines.

