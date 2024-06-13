Kareena Kapoor Gives Mid-Week Fitness Motivation With Her Intense Chakrasana Yoga Pose

When it comes to fitness, Kareena Kapoor is one of the most prominent and well-known actors in Bollywood. Her passion for fitness is quite admirable. She is well-known for her demanding fitness habits and frequently shares glimpses of her training sessions on Instagram. Her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle inspires many of her fans. She is showcasing her intense Chakrasana yoga pose in her recent Instagram post for a mid-week workout. Take a look at the picture below-

Kareena Kapoor’s Chakrasana Posture Photo-

While talking about yoga, Kareena Kapoor loves to perform a Chakrasana pose, and her Instagram is proof. In her most recent post, she showed off her mastery of this stance. She wore a duo-pink shade with broad strappy sleeves, a U-neckline bralette, and dark blue shorts. She flaunted her no-makeup glow with a pink natural face and accessories her outfit with a silver ring.

In the photo, she carefully elevated her body by stretching her hands and holding her body on her toes and palm on a green yoga mat. Bebo executed the posture successfully under the supervision of yoga trainer Anushka.

About Chakrasana Yoga Benefits-

Incorporating Chakrasana, also known as the Wheel pose, into your yoga routine can significantly enhance your physical strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. This pose can also significantly reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, and inflammation.

