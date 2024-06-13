When it comes to fitness, Kareena Kapoor is one of the most prominent and well-known actors in Bollywood. Her passion for fitness is quite admirable. She is well-known for her demanding fitness habits and frequently shares glimpses of her training sessions on Instagram. Her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle inspires many of her fans. She is showcasing her intense Chakrasana yoga pose in her recent Instagram post for a mid-week workout. Take a look at the picture below-

Kareena Kapoor’s Chakrasana Posture Photo-

While talking about yoga, Kareena Kapoor loves to perform a Chakrasana pose, and her Instagram is proof. In her most recent post, she showed off her mastery of this stance. She wore a duo-pink shade with broad strappy sleeves, a U-neckline bralette, and dark blue shorts. She flaunted her no-makeup glow with a pink natural face and accessories her outfit with a silver ring.

Kareena Kapoor Gives Mid-Week Fitness Motivation With Her Intense Chakrasana Yoga Pose 899831

In the photo, she carefully elevated her body by stretching her hands and holding her body on her toes and palm on a green yoga mat. Bebo executed the posture successfully under the supervision of yoga trainer Anushka.

About Chakrasana Yoga Benefits-

Incorporating Chakrasana, also known as the Wheel pose, into your yoga routine can significantly enhance your physical strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. This pose can also significantly reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, and inflammation.

