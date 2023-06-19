Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha

Actress Piya Valecha who played a pivotal role in Colors’ popular show Choti Sarrdaarni, is a fitness freak to the core. She engages in rigorous works outs so that she can maintain herself at the peak of her fitness and shape.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Piya talks about her fitness secrets.

Cheat Food:

Rasmalai, Pani puri, Sushi, Cheese Cake

Favourite Exercise:

Pilates & functional training

Stairs or lift:

Depends on if I am wearing heels and how much time I have.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Gratitude followed by hot water and lemon with honey. This will be followed by being alone in the sunshine. Finally, to jump into the day and hustle.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on supplements:

I think balancing is very important, and taking supplements for body deficiencies is essential. Try to fix your sleep, nutrition right food intake, and workout in combination can help you in the long run. Nowadays food has so many chemicals, it’s difficult to get the needed vitamins. So to meet the requirements, you should have it and avoid overuse of any supplements. The right way is to take supplements for 3-4 months and stop for a few months. Real sources are always very important and helpful.

Best way to burn calories:

Mindful eating!! Watch what you eat and don’t be on the phone while eating. Observe your food, you will feel more filling and will tend to eat less than you would eat while being on the phone or TV.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Including some physical activity in your routine is very important. Going to the gym, yoga or walks. Taking stairs, doing your small things daily, like taking your own food, making your bed etc. Many small things make a big one thing. Have small wins every day.