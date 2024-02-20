Monday Motivation: Siddharth Nigam Flaunts 6-Pack-Abs Says, ‘Crush It At Gym’

Siddharth Nigam needs no introduction. The young actor has come a long way from marking his debut on screen with a Bournvita advertisement to becoming a well-known actor. Not just that, with his active presence on social media, he has become a renowned influencer. The actor shares anecdotes from his personal and professional life with his fans. However, he shared a new post flaunting his abs today with an important message about health and workouts.

On Monday, Siddharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped photos and videos showcasing his transformation. In the first picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his jaw-dropping 6 pack abs in the gym. The video shows the actor kicking very hard, which is inspiring to his fans.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is known for his gymnastic skills and physique. However, in his caption, the actor motivated his fans, highlighting the importance of transformation and asking his fans to get up and burn in the gym. He captioned, “Transform ‘I wish’ into ‘I will’ – get up, show up, and crush it at the gym today!”

Recently, the actor made his debut in films as a side actor in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill and many others.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your thoughts in the comments.