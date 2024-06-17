RadhaKrishn Fame Mallika Singh Impresses With Her Intense Boxing Skill, Watch!

Mallika Singh is an Indian television actress known for her portrayal of Radha in the popular mythological TV series “RadhaKrishn.” The actress continues to impress her fans with her dedication and versatility. The diva is not only known for her acting skills but also for her fitness. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her intense boxing workout. Check out the video below!

Mallika Singh’s Boxing Skill Video-

Taking to her Instagram post, Mallika Singh looks stunning in a gym outfit. The video showcases Mallika’s powerful boxing moves, a testament to her strength, agility, and precision as she fiercely strikes the punches and shares a glimpse of her impressive moves with her trainer. Her boxing session clearly demonstrates her commitment to a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Mallika Singh, in a nostalgic mood, shared a throwback video expressing her love for her boxing workout days. She tagged her trainer, Nikhil Shetty, and captioned, “Coming your way.” Her passion for boxing is evident in every move. Feel her enthusiasm in the video below!

View Instagram Post 1: RadhaKrishn Fame Mallika Singh Impresses With Her Intense Boxing Skill, Watch!

About Boxing Workout Benefits-

Boxing workouts offer a wide range of benefits, both physical and mental, that contribute to overall health and well-being. From enhancing fitness and relieving stress to learning self-defense, boxing is a versatile and rewarding exercise for people of all ages and fitness levels. Get motivated to try it out!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more fitness updates.