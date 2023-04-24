Running is the best way to burn calories: Aryan Arora

Aryan Arora reveals his workout routine, cheat food and more

Handsome hunk Aryan Arora, who currently entertains his fans as Yash in TV show ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ and ‘Nirbhay’ in Chashni, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Aryan revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

A big juicy burger and fries

Favourite exercise?

Running

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I drink one glass of warm water with lemon and ginger and later, I chat for 15 mins

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Home Cricket

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

Use them according to your body necessity but on limits don’t overuse them

Best way to burn calories

Running.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Try jogging/cardio for 45 mins daily, eat fruits, and drink water as much as possible.