ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Running is the best way to burn calories: Aryan Arora

Aryan Arora reveals his workout routine, cheat food and more

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Apr,2023 13:44:51
Running is the best way to burn calories: Aryan Arora

Handsome hunk Aryan Arora, who currently entertains his fans as Yash in TV show ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ and ‘Nirbhay’ in Chashni, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Aryan revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

A big juicy burger and fries

Favourite exercise?

Running

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I drink one glass of warm water with lemon and ginger and later, I chat for 15 mins

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Home Cricket

Yoga Or Weights

Weights

Walking or Jogging

Jogging

Your take on health suppliments

Use them according to your body necessity but on limits don’t overuse them

Best way to burn calories

Running.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Try jogging/cardio for 45 mins daily, eat fruits, and drink water as much as possible.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
From Khichdi To Imlie: TV Shows That Have Food In Their Titles
From Khichdi To Imlie: TV Shows That Have Food In Their Titles
Review of Star Plus' Chashni: Unique in its concept and performance calibre of actors
Review of Star Plus' Chashni: Unique in its concept and performance calibre of actors
I hope that viewers like me as an actor: Srishti Singh on her challenging role in Chashni
I hope that viewers like me as an actor: Srishti Singh on her challenging role in Chashni
Audience To Witness Varied Emotions Of Love, Revenge And Interesting Twists In The Bond Of The Sisters Through The New Promo Of The Show Chashni
Audience To Witness Varied Emotions Of Love, Revenge And Interesting Twists In The Bond Of The Sisters Through The New Promo Of The Show Chashni
From Star Plus' Upcoming Masaledaar Show Chashni, Sisters Roshni and Chandani Embarked On A Train Journey To Promote Their Show and Enteracted With The Commuters
From Star Plus' Upcoming Masaledaar Show Chashni, Sisters Roshni and Chandani Embarked On A Train Journey To Promote Their Show and Enteracted With The Commuters
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In Star Plus' Most Masaledaar Show Chashni
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In Star Plus' Most Masaledaar Show Chashni
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Read Latest News