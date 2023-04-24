Running is the best way to burn calories: Aryan Arora

Handsome hunk Aryan Arora, who currently entertains his fans as Yash in TV show ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ and ‘Nirbhay’ in Chashni, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Aryan revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more
What is your cheat food?
A big juicy burger and fries
Favourite exercise?
Running
Fruits or juices?
Juices
Stairs or lift?
lift
Your best morning routine will comprise of
I drink one glass of warm water with lemon and ginger and later, I chat for 15 mins
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Home Cricket
Yoga Or Weights
Weights
Walking or Jogging
Jogging
Your take on health suppliments
Use them according to your body necessity but on limits don’t overuse them
Best way to burn calories
Running.
One tip for everyday fitness?
Try jogging/cardio for 45 mins daily, eat fruits, and drink water as much as possible.