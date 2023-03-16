Srishti Singh, the young girl from Ranchi was on the crew of Qatar Airways before she left her job to follow her passion for being an actor. Today, she is seen in her debut show on TV, Chashni on Star Plus. Chashni is produced by SOL Films and helmed by Sandiip Sikcand.

Chashni is about the life and journey of two sisters, Chandni Chopra (Amandeep Sidhu) and Roshni Chopra (Srishti Singh) and how the younger sister becomes the mother-in-law of the elder one.

Says Srishti, “I am from Ranchi. When I was in high school I had a passion for acting. However, I concentrated on my studies and later joined Qatar Airways. After getting into this settled life, I had this feeling that I had to try my luck in acting. So I left my job. I gave so many auditions, I cannot even remember. Even for Chashni, I gave several rounds of auditions. I had no hope of bagging it.”

So what do you think helped you bag this prominent role? “I think me and my acting. I was tested so very well by them, as many as 7-8 rounds of auditions. Every emotion of mine was tested. They made sure that they had the best girl to portray the role. So I am happy to have bagged it.”

Take us through the bond that the two sisters have in the initial part of the story. “The sisters are two bodies and one soul. They love each other so much. The elder sister is very caring. The younger one is carefree, opinionative and reacts immediately to situations. At the same time, she is also loving, and can do anything for her sister. She does not understand much, but can do anything for her family.”

Talk us through the unique concept of the show. “The concept is very new. Viewers will get to see two variations of the same person. All the characters are important in the show. But as for my character Roshni, viewers will be keen to know how this sweet girl turns into the saas, and why this transformation happened in her and what exactly brought this up.”

Srishti will have to show the drastic transformation of becoming a dominating saas from being a bubbly and innocent girl. Ask her about this transformation and Srishti avers, “I have not started shooting for the transformation part. I have shot only for the promo which shows the drastic change. However, I am very much prepared for that big change in the character’s trait. It is going to be challenging. It has a lot of layers. It has different variations of emotions. Frankly, it is a different role for any actor. Roshni is a very young, sweet and innocent girl. She has a journey where she sees a change, and becomes the matriarch in the house. This is the beauty of this craft that we are in, you get to think differently and perform differently.”

So how are you preparing yourself for this big twist in the show? “I have been reading the script and am trying to get into the character. The character I have portrayed in the promo is actually my vision as to how she should be after marriage. So I have got a broad idea, now it all depends on the execution.”

On her expectations from the show, Srishti explains, “It is early days for me in my career. In this show, I want to put my hundred per cent. Initially, it was tough to manage the schedule of shooting for TV. But now, I am getting used to it. I hope that viewers see the hard work I have put into the role. I am waiting to see the response.”

“I expect that people like my character. They should like me as an actor. My fingers are crossed. This is a very different show. Hoping that all will be positive,” ends Srishti!!

Best of luck, Srishti!!