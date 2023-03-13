Shilpa Shetty has always been a motivating factor when it comes to fitness routines. Her Yoga and fitness schedules are quite impactful and she never misses out on these opportunities to fine-tune her own body. Today’s Monday motivation certainly comes from Shilpa Shetty. In her post on social media today, Shilpa shows us how engaging and interesting workout schedules can be made. She puts on music for her routine and also involves a little bit of dance in the workout steps.

She writes on social media,

Who said the morning fitness routine needs to be boring or dreadful? Added some good music, took in a few deep breaths, and I started my day with the Gatyatmak Eka Pada Ushtrasana routine. It is a good exercise to tone the Oblique muscles. It also improves the strength & flexibility of the back.

Giving the body a good stretch and flex in the morning is a great way to set the tone for the day. That’s my #MondayMotivation, what’s yours? Tell me in the comments below♥️

She explains how this routine can help one’s body and also about its benefits too.

You can check out her video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

What do you have to say about this enriching Monday Motivation for fitness coming from Shilpa Shetty?

