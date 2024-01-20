Siddharth Nigam Motivates Fans With This Special Quote Says, ‘Push Yourself’

Siddharth Nigam is a well-known star in the entertainment business. He stepped into the acting field as a child actor and dancer, and with growing years, he carved his niche in the industry through hard work and consistent performance. He is also a social media sensation who keeps his fans inspired through his posts. Yet again, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor is inspiring fans to push themselves in life.

Treating his fans through his fitness freak routine, Siddharth Nigam dropped pictures inspiring his fans. In several photos, the actor can be seen sharing his fitness goals, and in one of the photos, the Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor flaunts his jaw-dropping hand muscles near the poolside, which hints that the actor is headed for swimming.

However, in one of the pictures, Siddharth drops a collage photo featuring himself taking a mirror selfie in the gym with a powerful quote that says, “Push Yourself Because No One Else Is Going To Do It For You.”

With millions of followers on his Instagram, Siddharth keeps inspiring his fans through small quotes and posts. This shows his great personality and the hardship with which he has carved his niche.

So, are you ready to push yourself further, just like Siddharth Nigam? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.