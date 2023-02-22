Versatile actor Yash Tonk who was last seen in a thundering role in Colors’ Swaran Ghar, is a fitness freak. He puts in hours of rigorous sessions at work out and on his body to maintain it the way he desires.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Yash talks about his fitness regime and more.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
I never indulge in cheat food. I go the natural way. If I feel hungry, I eat. If I am full, and am offered great food, I don’t eat it.
Favourite Exercise:
Skipping. I skip from 1000 to 4000 every day.
Fruit or juices:
I prefer fruits to juices.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Wonderful breakfast.
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
I generally work out at home. So there was no change during the lockdown in my routine of workout. I do natural workouts like pushups, pullups, skipping and a bit of weight.
Yoga Or Weights:
I have never tried Yoga. I don’t like it, so I prefer weights.
Walking or Jogging:
I do a little bit of walking followed by 100 metres of jogging. I follow it up with walking and then 100 meters of fast jogging.
Your take on health supplements:
I take proteins when I need them. I keep my Vitamins handy.
Best way to burn calories:
Jogging and skipping.
Your take on six-pack abs:
I always feel that it is an over-the-top thing. If it is required, for a particular work, one can indulge in dieting and workout. Otherwise, to have six pack always is very difficult. You need to control a lot on your eating, which is not healthy.
Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:
If I continue to fit into the jeans that I used to wear during my college days, I always feel young. So the main goal is to maintain my body.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Everyone should take out 1 hour to 2 hours for fitness. You can walk, jog, or skip daily.