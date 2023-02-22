Versatile actor Yash Tonk who was last seen in a thundering role in Colors’ Swaran Ghar, is a fitness freak. He puts in hours of rigorous sessions at work out and on his body to maintain it the way he desires.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Yash talks about his fitness regime and more.

Cheat Food:

I never indulge in cheat food. I go the natural way. If I feel hungry, I eat. If I am full, and am offered great food, I don’t eat it.

Favourite Exercise:

Skipping. I skip from 1000 to 4000 every day.

Fruit or juices:

I prefer fruits to juices.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Wonderful breakfast.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I generally work out at home. So there was no change during the lockdown in my routine of workout. I do natural workouts like pushups, pullups, skipping and a bit of weight.

Yoga Or Weights:

I have never tried Yoga. I don’t like it, so I prefer weights.

Walking or Jogging:

I do a little bit of walking followed by 100 metres of jogging. I follow it up with walking and then 100 meters of fast jogging.

Your take on health supplements:

I take proteins when I need them. I keep my Vitamins handy.

Best way to burn calories:

Jogging and skipping.

Your take on six-pack abs:

I always feel that it is an over-the-top thing. If it is required, for a particular work, one can indulge in dieting and workout. Otherwise, to have six pack always is very difficult. You need to control a lot on your eating, which is not healthy.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

If I continue to fit into the jeans that I used to wear during my college days, I always feel young. So the main goal is to maintain my body.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Everyone should take out 1 hour to 2 hours for fitness. You can walk, jog, or skip daily.