Sweat It Out: Karishma Tanna Conquer Challenges In A New Hardcore Workout Video!

Karishma Tanna is well-known for her dedication to fitness and toned physique. Her fitness appearance usually demonstrates her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and a consistent training regimen. She has received accolades for her on-screen appearance; additionally, she enjoys keeping the public updated through her social media accounts. The actress’sactress’s posts motivate her fans to be a better version of themselves. And today, the diva demonstrates how she stays fit. Today, she shared a hilarious video of herself as she opts for a hard workout and fools her audience with a different camera angle. Take a look below.

Karishma Tanna’sTanna’s Workout Video Appearance-

The Television diva posted a video of herself in a black t-shirt and white shorts on Instagram. The diva appeared in a black V-neckline, mega sleeves, plain T-shirt, and paired with white shorts. She fashioned her hair in a high bun hairstyle. In the video, the actress appears upside down while taking support of the dumbbells, joins the legs together, and performs leg raises with intense expression. Then she slowly removes one hand from the dumbbell and the other, too, and gets up and starts laughing because the camera angle shows differently.

