Karishma Tanna Channels Her Inner Diva In Bandhani Gharara Set, Check Out Photos!

Karishma Tanna is a popular television actress known for her impactful performance in the entertainment industry. Apart from being a talented actress in the town, she is known for her impeccable sense of fashion, creating masterpieces with her trendy choices. In her new photos, the gorgeous beauty flaunts her gorgeous beauty in an ethnic look. Take a look at the photos below-

Karishma Tanna’s Purple Bandhani Gharara Set-

The stunning diva looks beautiful in a purple gharara outfit and posts pictures on Instagram. The ensemble consists of a purple background color with white bandhani printed deep V-neckline work embellishment on it, with strappy sleeves flared handkerchief asymmetric hemline kurta, flared gharara bottom with full sleeves, with gold wrist work embellishment jacket, which gives a classy look to her ethnic look. The outfit is from the Anushka Khanna fashion label.

Karishma’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Karishma Tanna styles her look with a side-parted wavy highlighted hairstyle, adding a touch of glamour while keeping the look effortless. The diva opts for gorgeous makeup with a little smokey brown eyeshadow, accentuated peach-brown cheekbones, and creamy peach lips. She complements her look with silver earrings and rings, drawing attention to her ethnic look. In her latest photoshoot, she showcases her desi avatar in the photos with elegant ada and western tadka.

