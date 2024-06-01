Karishma Tanna Drops Sunkissed Photos In Bikini Fan Says, “Stop It Tanna…”

Karishma Tanna is an avid travel enthusiast. She loves to explore the beauty of the world and treat herself to a well-deserved vacation, spending quality time with herself and nature. Besides that, she enjoys sharing anecdotes from her vacation. Recently, the diva jetted for her vacation in Spain, and now the stunning photos from her are going viral, and fans can’t stop reacting.

Karishma Tanna’s Spain Vacation Photos

Treating her fans to the insights of her vacation, the Scoop actress shared some chilling moments from Spain near the seaside, soaking in the sun. In the sunkissed photos, the diva unveils her vacation-ready vibes as she enjoys sunbathing near the ocean wearing a swimsuit. The diva donned a light blue striped swimsuit showcasing her jaw-dropping figure. In the first click, she smiles, looking at the camera, while in the other, she flaunts her sunkissed glow. It seems these pictures were clicked by her husband, Varun Bangera. Karishma’s Spain vibes are indeed chilling.

As soon as Karishma shared these photos from Spain, a fan reacted and said, “Stop it, Tanna, everyone will start loving you.” The second commented, “I have to tell you that u r aging backward 😍🫶🏻 so fit!” and the third wrote, “The incredible irresistible beauty queen.”

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Scoop, a Netflix show where she played the role of Jagruti Pathak.