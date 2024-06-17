Karishma Tanna Extends Support For Dalljiet Kaur On Separation From Nikhil Patel Says, “I Will Stand By Her….”

Popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur’s second marriage has been in the headlines for the past few days. All the chaos started when the actress first shared a cryptic post hinting at her second husband, Nikhil Patel, ‘s extramarital affair. The businessman confirmed the end of their marriage within a year.

According to the new reports, Dalljiet has taken legal action against Nikhil. According to a Hindustan Times report, Nikhil sent a legal notice to Dalljiet asking her to collect her belongings from Kenya’s house. Upon this, Dalljiet approached Nairobi City court against Nikhil. According to the legal document, the court has put a stay on Nikhil from evicting Dalljiet and her child Jaydon.

Extending her support for her friend and Qayamt Ki Raat co-star, Karishma Tanna shared a post on her Instagram story which read, “Dalljiet takes legal action against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, after having an extramarital affair.” Upon this, Tanna wrote, “Whatever happened shouldn’t have happened!!!! My full support is with my dearest friend, Dalljiet Kaur. This man has done wrong to her, and I will stand by her till the end. Strong women do not seek revenge; they move on and allow karma to do the work!!”

Reacting to this, Dalljiet re-shared the story and wrote, “One day as it comes KT (Karishma Tanna). Thank You!”