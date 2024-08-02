Dalljiet Kaur Feels Sorry For Son Jaydon On Nikhil Patel’s Birthday; Shares Emotional Post As Nikhil Poses With His Girlfriend

Emotions are flying high for actress Dalljiet Kaur today, as it happens to be her ex-husband Nikhil Patel’s birthday!! Well, even while the internet wakes up to the shock of Nikhil posing with his new girlfriend, Dalljiet reacts to this picture and to this day in a rather alarming manner. She recollects her glorious past, the same day last year, when her life was filled with roses. In an emotional post on social media, she talks about the amazing party she hosted for her man a year back. And to see herself today, standing all by herself, she also questions some erratic behaviour of Nikhil and mentions them in her post.

She also feels sorry for her son Jaydon who even today, calls Nikhil as Papa. Dalljiet’s emotions know no boundaries today, and it seems as though she is harrowed by life’s cruel twists.

You can take a look at her posts.

Last year, last night, I had gathered all your family members for a surprise dinner at that Asian restaurant in London. Hosting that evening as your wife was exhilarating—though, at that moment, that’s how you introduced me. After dinner, without revealing our destination, we drove to Beaconsfield for your birthday staycation. It had taken me days to finalise the hotel as I wanted it to be a special day for you. It was your first birthday after our marriage, and I was filled with excitement.

Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday, @niknpatel. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don’t think I’ll ever understand…. you do what you do and THE WAY YOU DO IT.

Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying “subtle art of caring a FU**”

You have impressive ways to hurt me.

And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon…

By the way Jaydon still calls you papa. It’s a shame how I have to teach my 10 year old to unlearn that emotion .. you got married to me in such a big way that my child can’t just erase that memory like you have.

So another notice on the way for SN ?? I am sure your PR, Pa**l, is all set 🙏

We wonder how Dalljiet will streamline her life once again, and look forward to a great future with her son!! We hope this happens soon!!