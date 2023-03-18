Popular television actress Dalljiet Kaur has tied the knot with Nikhil Patel today in an intimate ceremony. Dalljiet wore a beautiful white lehenga and a red dupatta. Nikhil looked dashing in a white traditional outfit.

Dalljiet took to Instagram and shared photos of her marriage with Nikhil. She captioned the pictures: “Mr and Mrs Patel 🧿” Check below!

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and Shalin in 2014. Nikhil was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage.

Currently, Nikhil is located in Nairobi, Africa for work where Dalljiet will relocate to after the wedding. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children.

Congratulations to the couple!

