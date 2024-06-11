Actress Dalljiet Kaur Puts Up Pictures From Nairobi, Kenya; Netizens Hopeful Of Reunion Between Dilljiet and Husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur and her separation from her Kenya-based husband Nikhil Patel, has always made it to the headlines!! All of it started when she removed her husband’s surname from her name on social media. This created ripples and the media started to report about their marriage being on the rocks. Dalljiet’s recent social media posts did give a hint to the separation, with the reason too being glorified by the media. Later, we saw Nikhil breaking his silence, and hinted at a cultural disparity between the two. However, he had also written about Dalljiet making attempts to get back with him. Well, Dalljiet’s latest post specifies that she is presently in Nairobi, Kenya. And this has again caught all attention as people are wondering about the reason for her return to Kenya.

A few days back, she posted a video to celebrate her 1 year and 3 months wedding anniversary. The video was a compilation of moments from her wedding ceremony, haldi ceremony, and reception. In the video, Nikhil’s daughter from his previous marriage was seen praising Dalljiet and expressing happiness that her father had found someone. Dalljiet also talked about her relationship with her son, Jaydon. She mentioned that she had concerns about her second marriage but then decided to take a deep breath and said, “Let’s do it.” She posted the emotional video on Instagram with the caption, “1 year and 3 months ago!”

Well, this video has now been deleted from Dalljiet’s social media profile, but we made a note of the content for you all.

And now, she is back to Kenya, and has also posted a picture with her favourite ladies from the place.

You can take a look at her posts which specify that she is in Nairobi, Kenya.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, this will certainly raise eyebrows on what has brought her back! We wish and pray that it is a happy occasion with a reunion happening between Dalljiet and Nikhil. Only time will specify the exact reason, but we can as of now hope for the best!!