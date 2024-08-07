Dalljiet Kaur Calls For Normalcy To Prevail In Her Life; Her New Post Indicates That!!

Dalljiet Kaur has been going through humungous personal setbacks with her marriage with Nikhil Patel falling off!! It has been to and fro, coming from Dalljiet and Nikhil on social media, as they have thrown allegations at each other. Recently, Dalljiet filed a police complaint against Nikhil and even thanked the police force for their cooperation. Dalljiet appeared remorseful and sad for her son Jaydon, who to date called Nikhil his Papa. She had also changed her tattoo which she had earlier made with the words ‘Take 2’, which meant giving yet another chance for marriage. She wrote a long post about the second chance not being successful for her.

Amidst all this, today, Dalljiet has put up a post on seeking queries and promotions and indicates that she is all set to keep her problems on the back burner and focus on work.

Her words said, “Better things to think about”.

This clearly indicates that Dalljiet is now focussing on moving ahead in life, and leading a normal life where she is content with her work and son. Dalljiet has seen a lot in her personal life and for her to gain strength after every fall, has been phenomenal. This positive attitude will surely help!!

This is the post and picture she has shared.

Courtesy: Instagram

We wish she gets all the power for herself to redeem herself from this situation, bounce back and work according to her choices and keep herself and her son happy!!