Dalljiet Kaur’s team breaks silence on her divorce rumors from husband Nikhil Patel

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has ignited speculation about the state of her marriage, leading to widespread rumors of an impending divorce. The actress, known for her roles in various television serials, including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Qayamat Ki Raat, raised eyebrows when she deleted pictures of her second husband, Nikhil Patel, from her Instagram account. Additionally, she removed her husband’s surname from her Instagram bio, further fueling the speculation.

Dalljiet married Nikhil Patel, a Kenya-based businessman, and relocated to Kenya with her son Jaydon last year. However, the recent changes on her social media profile have prompted reports of trouble in their marriage, prompting fans and media outlets to speculate about a possible divorce. Amidst the swirling rumors, Dalljiet’s team issued a statement to address the situation. According to the statement, the actress returned to India due to a medical emergency within her family.

According to ETimes, her spokesperson’s statement reads, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Dalljiet, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, found love again in UK-based Nikhil Patel after getting divorced from Shalin Bhanot in 2015. She married Patel on March 18, 2023. Dalljiet and Nikhil had been living with her son from her marriage with Shalin Bhanot, Jaydon, and Patel’s 13-year-old daughter, Aariyana.