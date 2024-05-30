Selfie Queen: Karishma Tanna And Ankita Lokhande Embrace Their Quirkiness On Camera!

Karishma Tanna and Ankita Lokhande are known for their striking personalities and strong presence on-screen. Their journey of television films and strong fan base reflect their multifaceted personalities and enduring appeal in Indian entertainment. The actress has charmed their fans with captivating selfies, showcasing their unique and quirky sides. Let’s delve into how these selfie queens embrace their quirkiness on camera:

Karishma Tanna And Ankita Lokhande’s Selfie Appearance-

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna exuded a casual charm on her Instagram post in a plain white T-shirt and black bottoms. Her hair, styled in a middle-parted open tresses, added to her effortless look. She perfectly complemented her outfit with minimal makeup, peach creamy lips, and accessories like a silver watch and a black cap. In the photos, she playfully flaunted her quirkiness with cute expressions, captioning her post, “Selfies toh banti hai” with a black heart, a testament to her fun-loving nature.

Ankita Lokhande

The actress shared a video of herself wearing a grey denim shirt. She rounded off her look with a puffed and rest curly open tress with front bangs and accessories. Her outfit included a crystal necklace and silver sunglasses. In the video, she shows her stunning western-style avatar in western look with cute eyes blinking, and she also added her husband, Vicky Jain, in a frame as he looked handsome in a white shirt and pants. And paired his look with black sunglasses. He flaunts his stunning smile with a flying kiss to the camera.

They captivate their audience with their unique personalities and genuine authenticity, leaving a lasting impression with every selfie they share.

