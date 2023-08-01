Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal

Prreit Kamal is a Punjabi/Bollywood actress who started her career in the Bollywood film “Babloo Happy Hai”. She received numerous accolades for her role in the film. She soon shifted her focus towards Punjabi cinema and bagged her first role as a lead in Amy Wirk’s “Saaab Bahadar”. The film was a huge hit and marked her arrival in the Punjabi film circuit. Post that she starred in the hit film “MarJaney” opposite Sippy Gill.

Looking at her future in Punjab, Prreit shifted her base from Delhi to Chandigarh. Whilst in Chandigarh she also shot for her next film opposite Ninja scheduled to release soon. The film is called Fer Mamlaa Gadbad Hai. Along with this Prreit is an avid traveller and is a very good dancer. She has also won numerous awards for fashion. She is a fitness freak too.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Prreit shares her secrets to good health and fitness.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Chocolates. I have a sweet tooth, but I make sure even when it’s about desserts that I’m keeping an eye on the calorie count.

Favourite Exercise:

Squats. My leg days are what I look forward to every week. I also love my Bollywood dance workouts as they fill my movie appetite too! I am also a lot into swimming. I swim a few days a week so that my entire body is worked out.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

That’s because I love food! I’m a big foodie and don’t hold back on anything I’d love to eat. It becomes important for me to burn all those calories and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Fruit or juices:

Definitely whole, fresh fruit, because it’s full of fibre. Juices are also great dietaries but have high sugar content and low fibre. It lacks vital nutrients. Full fruits also make me feel full while eating fewer calories.

Stairs or lift:

Always the stairs, one of my fitness mantras is keeping a daily step count and taking the stairs as much as I can helps me the most in achieving that.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Waking up early, hydrate myself and do an hour of some physical fitness activity. That could be cardio, sports or even dance.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

HIIT workout – High-Intensity Interval Training. It was really easy to follow during the lockdown as it requires minimal equipment – just an exercise mat. It really helped me maintain my physical and mental health during the lockdown.

Yoga Or Weights:

I’m more of a gym person than a yoga person, so definitely weights. Although I love to switch to yoga once in a while, when my gym workouts get monotonous.

Walking or Jogging:

A mix of both. But I try to always walk or jog in the open air because that really helps me open up physically as well as mentally.

Your take on health supplements:

Supplements can never be a substitute for a healthy and balanced diet. They are quite common these days but it’s important to realise that they can only support and not replace healthy foods. One should also be sure of consulting a dietician or nutritionist before taking up any supplement regularly.

Best way to burn calories:

It’s really a to-each-his-own formula. I personally believe in a mix of workouts, sports, dance and running. Another very underrated method that not a lot of people know about is trekking. It’s an excellent way of burning calories quickly while improving your strength and agility.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Six-packs are not the only gauge for fitness. A pursuit of six-pack abs would often mean a very restrictive or unbalanced diet. I think it’s definitely better to instead focus on a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

Depending on an upcoming project, I sometimes have to put on or lose weight, and I then eat and exercise accordingly. It’s always short-term goal for an actor, but I always make sure of maintaining the best balance.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Sleep well, that’s so important. You always end up undervaluing good sleep but it’s so important to have good energy and a calm mind to focus on everyday fitness goals.