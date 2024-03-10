Weekend Motivation: Karishma Tanna Goes Beyond Limits To Achieve Peak Health!

Karishma Tanna is well-known for her attention to fitness and her toned figure. Her fitness look frequently shows her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and regular training routine. The gorgeous Indian actress continues to wow audiences with her presence in the industry. She has received praise for her on-screen performance; moreover, she enjoys keeping the public updated through her social media accounts. The actress inspired her fans to stay motivated and to become better versions of themselves. Now, the diva demonstrates how she keeps herself fit. Have a look below.

Karishma Tanna’s Yoga Posture Appearance-

The gorgeous diva shared a picture of herself while performing a hard yoga posture on Instagram. She donned a purple strappy, V-neckline, back criss-cross straps bralette and paired with matching-colored high-waisted tight shorts. She fashioned her hair in a ponytail hairstyle. The actress paired her outfit with a gold bracelet and a black and silver wristwatch. In the picture, she appeared upside down and joined her feet in a Namaskar pose.

Karishma Tanna’s position encourages her fans to become better versions of themselves. This position helps to stretch the legs, core, hands, blood circulation, and whole body’s strength, making them more flexible and fit. However, as simple as it appears, it is more complex.

What is your reaction to this unique yoga pose? Share your opinion in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.