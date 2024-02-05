Weekend Motivation: Karishma Tanna Inspires Fans With Her Dedicated Weight-Lifting Workout

The stunning, talented, and versatile actress Karishma Tanna is well known for her personality and stints in the entertainment world. Besides that, she is active on her social media handle, which keeps her in top buzz. The actress is a fitness freak; her amazing figure is visible proof. The diva often shares a glimpse of her workout session to inspire her fans. And this time, she unveils her weekend motivation.

Karishma Tanna’s Weekend Motivation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma Tanna dropped a video of herself revealing her weekend motivation. If you are wondering if her weekend motivation is going to some place, then let us reveal that the diva is making her weekend productive by dedicating her time to the gym. Undeniably, she is an inspiration for many.

In the shared video, the actress can be seen burning calories with weight-lifting workouts. She does different activities with incredible strength, which has just blown her mind. Her core strength is incredible, and it’s inspiring. It might look simple to see, but the sweat on her face shows her hard work. Well, no figure is made in one day. It’s hard work days and months. If you want to be fit and flexible like Karishma, take her inspiration.

