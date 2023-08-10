ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik

Ranveer Singh Malik the talented actor who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, talks about his fitness secrets. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Aug,2023 11:18:31
Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik 841691

Ranveer Singh Malik the talented young actor who plays the role of Rahul Trivedi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a fitness freak to the core. He is a Yoga practitioner and dedicates ample time to maintaining good levels of fitness.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ranveer talks about his fitness secrets and more.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Home-cooked Ghee Wale Aloo Paranthe

Favourite Exercise:

Chest always

Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik 841692

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To look good and stay healthy, fit and fine

Fruit or juices: 

Fruits always, as it contains more fibre

Stairs or lift:

Stairs as it is an easy way to cover up when you have skipped the gym.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

To drink 1 litre of water, walk for 15 mins followed by yoga

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

As I am a Yoga practitioner, I love doing yoga for at least 1 hour twice a day. It soothes your mind, body and soul and relaxes them.

Yoga Or Weights: 

Balance of both is always good

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

No, not really. I prefer taking it from natural sources.

Best way to burn calories:

Climbing up stairs

Your take on six-pack abs:

Everyone should have it once in a lifetime. But yea, I also agree it’s difficult to maintain.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Drink plenty of water and try to do yoga as it’s helpful for the total growth of the body.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Rrahul Mevawala's web series 841761
Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Rrahul Mevawala’s web series
It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw 841744
It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw
Kaynaat and Hafiz's old-school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is being appreciated: Saarvie Omana 841738
Kaynaat and Hafiz’s old-school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is being appreciated: Saarvie Omana
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava 841700
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show 841686
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sony SAB show
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
Latest Stories
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life 841824
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant 841821
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant
Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne 841819
Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne
Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace 'White Dress' On Rainy Day 841799
Kareena Kapoor Takes Courage To Embrace ‘White Dress’ On Rainy Day
Tara Sutaria Celebrates 'Good Things' In Life Wearing A Black Saree 841757
Tara Sutaria Celebrates ‘Good Things’ In Life Wearing A Black Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari casts a fairytale spell in her enchanting pictures 841733
Aditi Rao Hydari casts a fairytale spell in her enchanting pictures
Read Latest News