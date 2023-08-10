Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik

Ranveer Singh Malik the talented young actor who plays the role of Rahul Trivedi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a fitness freak to the core. He is a Yoga practitioner and dedicates ample time to maintaining good levels of fitness.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ranveer talks about his fitness secrets and more.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Home-cooked Ghee Wale Aloo Paranthe
Favourite Exercise:
Chest always
The purpose of exercise for you is:
To look good and stay healthy, fit and fine
Fruit or juices:
Fruits always, as it contains more fibre
Stairs or lift:
Stairs as it is an easy way to cover up when you have skipped the gym.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
To drink 1 litre of water, walk for 15 mins followed by yoga
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
As I am a Yoga practitioner, I love doing yoga for at least 1 hour twice a day. It soothes your mind, body and soul and relaxes them.
Yoga Or Weights:
Balance of both is always good
Walking or Jogging:
Walking
Your take on health supplements:
No, not really. I prefer taking it from natural sources.
Best way to burn calories:
Climbing up stairs
Your take on six-pack abs:
Everyone should have it once in a lifetime. But yea, I also agree it’s difficult to maintain.
One tip for everyday fitness:
Drink plenty of water and try to do yoga as it’s helpful for the total growth of the body.