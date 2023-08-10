Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik

Ranveer Singh Malik the talented young actor who plays the role of Rahul Trivedi in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a fitness freak to the core. He is a Yoga practitioner and dedicates ample time to maintaining good levels of fitness.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ranveer talks about his fitness secrets and more.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Home-cooked Ghee Wale Aloo Paranthe

Favourite Exercise:

Chest always

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To look good and stay healthy, fit and fine

Fruit or juices:

Fruits always, as it contains more fibre

Stairs or lift:

Stairs as it is an easy way to cover up when you have skipped the gym.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

To drink 1 litre of water, walk for 15 mins followed by yoga

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

As I am a Yoga practitioner, I love doing yoga for at least 1 hour twice a day. It soothes your mind, body and soul and relaxes them.

Yoga Or Weights:

Balance of both is always good

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

No, not really. I prefer taking it from natural sources.

Best way to burn calories:

Climbing up stairs

Your take on six-pack abs:

Everyone should have it once in a lifetime. But yea, I also agree it’s difficult to maintain.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Drink plenty of water and try to do yoga as it’s helpful for the total growth of the body.