A Look Into Nia Sharma’s Dreamy White House In Mumbai, Check Out

The charming Nia Sharma never fails to capture attention with her regular social media shares. Her feed is a buffet of her personal and professional life; from traveling to different parts of the world to enjoying her time at home, she shares every insight with her fans. And today, we will look into her dreamy white house.

Nia Sharma’s Dreamy White House

1) The Dining

Nia Sharma’s house theme is all white and ivory, giving a luxurious appearance. Complementing the white theme, her dining room is all white, with classy chairs and a pure white table. The simple curtains and glass chandelier complete the moody vibes. The space also has small green plants for refreshments.

2) The Hallroom

The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Bahena hai actress loves to keep her house aesthetic, and her hallroom is a perfect example. The simple white ceiling with a black and white table looks wow. The brown and white contrasting sofas give her house a simple yet attractive appearance. There is a separate space for different types of drinks.

3) Balcony

This is the most important space food for everyone, and so Nia Sharma made it simple and cozy. The actress decorated her balcony with small and beautiful plants, and the wooden floor is the cherry on the cake. There is no extra hustle in the balcony, which makes it spacious and simple. And one can also get a clear visual of the city.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.