Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpse of white temple at his Mumbai home Jalsa

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has given his fans a rare peek into his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, by sharing several captivating pictures on his blog and social media platforms. Among these glimpses, the actor revealed the temple settled within the premises of his home, showcasing his deep-rooted devotion and spiritual inclination.

In one of the images shared on his blog, Amitabh unveiled the tranquil ambiance of the temple, adorned with white marble statues of various deities, delicately garlanded with fresh flowers. A prominent black shivling stood gracefully on a white marble stand. The temple’s ambiance was further enhanced by the golden bells hanging from its ceiling, resonating with melodious chimes.

T 4918 – आस्था 🚩🚩

दुग्ध अर्पण शिव जी पे, और जल अर्पण तुलसी पे pic.twitter.com/W6Y0vW1E4k — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 12, 2024

In a heartwarming gesture of devotion, Amitabh was captured in the midst of performing sacred rituals. Pouring milk on the shivling and offering water to a tulsi plant in his garden, the actor showcased his reverence and spiritual connection with the divine. Clad in a black hoodie and matching pants, Amitabh originated a sense of serenity.

While the actor indulges in his spiritual pursuits, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming cinematic venture, the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD. Set to grace the silver screen on May 9, 2024, this highly anticipated movie features a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences.