Actor Love Sandhu who is presently seen in the role of Abhiraaj in Colors’ Udaariyaan loves his home and its decor.

Love before making his debut in Hindi TV, essayed the lead role in the Punjabi series Khasma Nu Khani.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Love Sandhu gets talking about his home and its decor.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

Drawing room

What should your dream house look like?

In the farms

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and cream

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

None

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

None

What should your window view look like?

Greenery in the farms

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like every bit of it.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

Will think when the time comes.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Posters and stickers are not required but yes there will be some peaky blinders theme.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

No

Wallpaper or paint?

Both