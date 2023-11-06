I love to have table lamps by my bedside: Piyali Munsi

Actress Piyali Munsi who is presently seen playing the role of Hetal Amresh Makwana in the Star Plus show Pandya Store loves her home and has unique ideas to uplift her home decor.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Piyali talks about her love for her home, its decor and the exciting ways in which she plans to design her house.

Read on.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The big French Window where I can sit and enjoy the sunset or the view outside.

What should your dream house look like?

Big apartment surrounded by big glass windows and a big balcony where I can have a beautiful huge garden.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I love white, maybe a combination of white and pink.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I loved Sonakshi Sinha’s new apartment’s look.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My few close friends.

What should your window view look like?

The view from a higher-floor apartment should give a different kind of feeling. I should have a beautiful view of sunset or nature from my window view where I can enjoy my tea or coffee.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is no such place which I don’t like.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

I’m thinking of a beautiful Shiv Parvati painting which can be made by an art school student.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I don’t like posters.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

I love table lamps & different kinds of yellow light lamps. I keep searching on Pinterest or Instagram for new ideas for lamps & bedside lamps.

Wallpaper or paint?

Always oil paint.