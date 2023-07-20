I want all positive energies in my house: Dathathreya Raju BM

Model and fashion influencer Dathathreya Raju BM, who is winning hearts with his pictures and videos on social media platforms especially Instagram has a unique taste when it comes to his home and its decor. The Bangalore-based 28-year-old has done modelling for many brands. He came into the limelight after he was featured in shoots for the popular car brand Thor. He’s an entrepreneur as well and has been a social activist as he owns the National President post for Delivery Boys Welfare Association in Bangalore.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Dathathreya talks about his home and its decor.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I love my house and each corner is very much special to me. But I’m very much connected to a sitting place. We have a couch in the corner with a table. A green healthy plant pot has been placed on it. I always enjoy my time relaxing and sitting on it while reading books.

What should your dream house look like?

If I speak about my dream house, I’m very much interested in having it just like a mini modern European-style palace. I hope that soon I will be able to make my dream house to be a real one.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Colour combination would be light colours and a mix of sober colours like all shades of grey. I want all positive energies in my house that boost me to stay calm and stress-free.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Shahrukh Khan will be the celebrity, I would want my house to look quite similar to his Mannat. Gauri Khan has actually worked hard to make it so significant and I relate to the style it is shown as designed. As I already mentioned, my dream house needs to look like a European Mini palace and Mannat is likewise.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family members will be the first guest whom I’ll bring in after I complete designing my dream house. Like everyone, I’m also very much connected to them.

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be filled up with lushing green with tall trees and a waterfall.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I enjoy each part of my house. But I’m quite disappointed with our main entrance because of the cosy passage, which is placed in not a good direction.

Wallpaper or paint?

A mix of both wallpaper and paint.