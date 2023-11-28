Nature’s greenery seen from my room is my favourite view: Mayank Arora of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Actor Mayank Arora who played the role of Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, has recently moved into his new abode, a home that he was planning for a while.

Mayank is happy talking about his new home. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mayank talks about his home and its decor.

Read here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite part would be my room, as it is my personal space.

What should your dream house look like?

A happy, full of love and laughter should be everyone’s dream house & so is mine 🧿

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I always go with white & light colours as it makes the house look spacious and positive.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

In the future, I would want someone to answer this question with my home 😉🤞🏻✨

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I am a very personal guy so first I would invite over my close family and friends.

What should your window view look like?

Nature’s greenery is my favourite view and I am glad I have that view from my room.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I love every part of it.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

I would not say priceless, but a lot of lights for sure, different lights for different moods which I have in my new home.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I am not at all into posters, though I would love to have a big family portrait on a wall.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Oh Yes! A few actually. I got ideas from posters and ads etc. and moulded those ideas into my taste for a personal feel.