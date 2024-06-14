[Photos] Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Aditi Bhatia Buys Her Dream Home, Proudly Credits Her Mom For The Achievement

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia is making waves with her latest post, as she fulfills a long-cherished dream of purchasing a new house in Mumbai. The actress’s excitement is palpable as she performs a grub Pravesh puja at her dream house and shares pictures on Instagram from the housewarming event. Take a look at the photos below to share in her joy!

Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram Post-

In the post, the actress looks ethereal in an ethnic look. She graces the event by wearing a Mulmul’s lavender organza saree with intricate floral embroidery and delicate gota work all over it with a dropped end piece paired with a sleeveless V-neckline blouse. It cost Rs. 14,450.

In the photo, she sits for the puja with her mother and shares candid moments. The actress also video-called her grandmother and posts a picture while holding a puja Kalash. She also posted a candid pose of herself with her mother.

In an Instagram story, the actress shares a candid picture of her mother as she looks stunning in a pastel blue saree. The actress pens a heartfelt note for her mother as she credits her mom for her achievement. She captioned, “& the reason why I have anything at all today, my mother, I’m terrible with money and she handles it the best which is why she deserves the biggest thank you! Mom, I hate my allowances but love the pocket money system always.”

Celebs like Arti Singh, Surbhi Jyoti, Tanya Sharma, and Krystle Dsouza congratulate Aditi Bhatia on her new home.

