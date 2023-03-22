Sonali Kulkarni is one of the most popular and talented divas in the Marathi regional film industry. For the longest time, Sonali has been winning hearts and making heads spin with her admirable presence and even today, she’s considered to be one of the fastest-growing influencers on social media.

The actress is married to Nachiket Pantvaidya and the two have a daughter. They live in a beautiful well-furnished home in Mumbai. There is a simple living area with huge white couches along with cushions. In her house, there is some floral décor on the sides.

There is a spacious bedroom with a designer wooden bed and a wooden framework around it. She also has a big bookshelf that contains various types of books. There is a spacious balcony that is covered with various types of plants. Check the photos of her house.