Urvashi Rautela Inaugurates New Juhu Bungalow With Blessings Of God

Urvashi Rautela is the undisputed queen of fashion and never misses a chance to make heads turn with her impeccable sense. Whether ethnic or western, she pulls every look to perfection effortlessly. With her hard work and dedication, the actress carved her niche in the business and earned massive amounts of money with her stints. Earlier, the diva bought a new bungalow in Juhu, and now she organized Puja at her home on the day of the Ram Mandir’s inauguration in Ayodhya. Let’s take a look below.

Treating her fans to a glimpse of her new bungalow in Juhu, Urvashi dropped a picture in her story posing at the entrance of her house. With the visuals of the house, it seems luxurious. The greenery and moody lighting are a treat to the eyes. And in the caption, she wrote, “New Juhu bungalow, Pooja done.”

Urvashi Rautela celebrated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha with the Puja at her home. She also shared a post featuring herself. In the mirror selfies, the Great Grand Masti actress showcased her desi avatar in a traditional orange outfit. She wore a plain orange salwar suit embellished with golden lace all over. In the orange glam, she looks gorgeous.

