London-Busan: A Look Into Karishma Tanna’s Travel Dairies

Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved actresses in the town. The actress is known for her fashion choices wherever she goes. In addition, the diva has a wanderlust and loves to explore new places across the globe. And she shares insights from her personal life with her fans. Today, we will look at her travel diaries from London to Busan.

1) London, England

Exploring the beauty of the world, Karishma had a great time in London, and this picture says it all. The actress looks super cool dressed in a comfy puffer jacket and denim as she poses in the streets of London. Her expression shows the fun time she is having on her vacation.

2) Capri, Italy

She is not just a lover of the winter season but also enjoys vacations in sunny weather. Karishma, this time, was enjoying her time in the lanes of Capri. What’s more interesting is her style for the summer vacation, which is a tie-knot brown bralette with a denim shirt and a hat. Doesn’t she look hot?

3) Busan, Korea

It seems Karishma misses the place to travel and enjoy the beauty. In this picture, she can be seen embracing her ethnicity on the streets of Busan. Many wish to go to Korea, and Karishma is already living it. Well, not to forget to mention her exquisite style in a six-yard saree.

Did you like Karishma Tanna’s Travel Dairies? Drop your views in the comments box below.