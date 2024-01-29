Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy a musical extravaganza at Sting’s Lollapalooza performance

Mumbai, witnessed a romantic spectacle as Bollywood’s rumored couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, shared an enchanting evening together at the second edition of Lollapalooza India. A soul-stirring performance by the legendary English musician, Sting, who took center stage at the Mahalakshmi Race Course.

As the closing act for Lollapalooza India, Sting showcased his timeless musical prowess, treating the audience to a mesmerizing journey through 16 of his iconic songs. The one-and-a-half-hour performance became a harmonious blend of nostalgia and contemporary vibes, with the musician strumming his guitar to the tunes of classics like ‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Desert Rose,’ ‘So Lonely,’ ‘Shape of My Heart,’ and ‘A Thousand Years.’

The highlight of the evening, however, was the presence of Bollywood’s buzzed-about couple, Ananya and Aditya. The duo, often seen together at various events, seemed to revel in the magic of Sting’s music, sharing stolen glances and smiles throughout the performance. The event sparked further curiosity and speculation about their rumored relationship, adding an extra layer of glamour to the star-studded night.

Ananya and Aditya were not the only celebrities present at the venue; the likes of Kunal Kapur and Malaika Arora were also spotted, grooving to Sting’s timeless tracks. Sting’s return to Mumbai for Lollapalooza marked a significant chapter in his enduring connection with India. His first visit in the 1980s, as the lead singer of The Police, paved the way for multiple performances and personal visits to the country.